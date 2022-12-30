Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Increases By 133.3%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,903. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.