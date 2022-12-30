Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 85.1%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,552. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

