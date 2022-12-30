Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Drops By 83.5%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the November 30th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 561,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.75 ($10.37) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

