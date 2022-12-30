Short Interest in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Drops By 49.3%

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X CleanTech ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 14,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Global X CleanTech ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is an increase from Global X CleanTech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

