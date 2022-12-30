Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Grows By 201.9%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the November 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrainCorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.