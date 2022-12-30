Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Grows By 53.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Further Reading

