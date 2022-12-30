Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 45.2%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
