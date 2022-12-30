Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Decreases By 45.2%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

