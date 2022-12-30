Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Rises By 373.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 373.9% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,648. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

