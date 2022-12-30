Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Expands By 278.1%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,000 shares, a growth of 278.1% from the November 30th total of 253,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Performance

Kairos Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Kairos Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,931,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 105.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,398 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,088,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,917,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

