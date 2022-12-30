Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Rises By 236.4%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KKOYY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 54,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,000. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0773 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the grocery trading business in Finland. It operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of the home and specialty goods.

