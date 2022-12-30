Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 41.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 3,064,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,968,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 842,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,692. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

