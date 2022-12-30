Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 41.8%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,782,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 3,064,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,968,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Luckin Coffee Price Performance
Shares of Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 842,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,692. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
