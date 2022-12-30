Short Interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rises By 80.5%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Up 0.2 %

Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,504. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Articles

