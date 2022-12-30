Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 39.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 268,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.