Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 39.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 268,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

