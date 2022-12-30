Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Rises By 475.0%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock remained flat at 22.89 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of 24.17. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a fifty-two week low of 22.31 and a fifty-two week high of 27.70.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.