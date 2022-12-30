Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Expands By 630.7%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a growth of 630.7% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,948,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 11,068,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,998,743. Pervasip has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

