Short Interest in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Drops By 24.5%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RingCentral Stock Up 0.1 %

RingCentral stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 400.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 64.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 160.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

