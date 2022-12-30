Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Rises By 1,200.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

About Singapore Exchange

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.8029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

