Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Rises By 1,200.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55.
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
