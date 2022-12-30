Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declines By 26.7%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 17,932 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,800.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,730.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,190 shares of company stock worth $1,256,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 797,719 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 242,438 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 258,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,978. The firm has a market cap of $761.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 1,171.43%.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

