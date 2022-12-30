Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Drops By 21.5%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 6.2 %

SLDB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,111. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.37. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

SLDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 937,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

