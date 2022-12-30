Short Interest in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Declines By 17.9%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of SONO opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sonos by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

