Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Drops By 21.9%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,485.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Shares of STAEF remained flat at $16.79 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Stanley Electric has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

