Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Declines By 20.6%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRZN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Surrozen during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen Stock Down 6.8 %

SRZN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 6,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

