Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Declines By 40.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,200 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 1,676,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.6 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEFOF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,574. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

