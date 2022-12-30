Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Declines By 25.2%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 542,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.57.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.