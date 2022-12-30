Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 93.5%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMRAY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.