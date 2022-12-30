Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Expands By 190.5%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPTD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,011. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPTD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

