Short Interest in United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Drops By 50.0%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
United States Basketball League Stock Performance
USBL remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. United States Basketball League has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
About United States Basketball League
