Short Interest in United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Drops By 50.0%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United States Basketball League Stock Performance

USBL remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. United States Basketball League has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

About United States Basketball League

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on evaluating and assessing new business opportunities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

