Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Drops By 18.0%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UNVR opened at $31.67 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

