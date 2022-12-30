Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Decreases By 66.0%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

UTAA stock remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Friday. 22,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,072. UTA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

