Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 61.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 790,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 187.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $60.11 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

