Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Expands By 460.0%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WECMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. WeCommerce has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.00.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

