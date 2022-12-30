Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

