Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 2.6 %

SHL stock opened at €47.19 ($50.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12 month high of €67.44 ($71.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.93.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

