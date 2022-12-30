SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,362. SilverSun Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

About SilverSun Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.