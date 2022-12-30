SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $830,194.05 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $53.63 million and approximately $830,194.05 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00036455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00226916 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

