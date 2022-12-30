SingularityNET Tops 24-Hour Volume of $946,280.67 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $52.28 million and approximately $946,280.67 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035923 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00227349 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0464929 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $990,913.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

