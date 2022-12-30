SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 3.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.57. 15,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 626,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

SkyWest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SkyWest by 41.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SkyWest by 33.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $221,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

