Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 2,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

