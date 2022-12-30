Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHON stock remained flat at $20.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

