Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of SOHON stock remained flat at $20.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
