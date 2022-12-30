SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 128,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 953,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI
In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,064 shares of company stock valued at $981,456.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.