SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 128,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 953,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,064 shares of company stock valued at $981,456.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

