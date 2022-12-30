South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. 95,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,429. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,668,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,912,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

