Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 0.7%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.29.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

