S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 527,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 129,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,781. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $476.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

