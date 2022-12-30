S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 527,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 129,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.