SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lifted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 692.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 85,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,268. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

