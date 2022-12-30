SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 190,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,481 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

