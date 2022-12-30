SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after buying an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

