SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

