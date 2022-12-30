Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $247.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.32.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

