ssv.network Price Hits $10.02 (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $110.95 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ssv.network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $10.02 or 0.00060655 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $843.92 or 0.05111741 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00498204 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.45 or 0.29519070 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.