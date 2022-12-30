Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Down 2.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 10,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCBFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 750 ($9.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

